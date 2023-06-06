NITA STRAUSS Shares New Single / Video "Victorious" Ft. DOROTHY

Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss recently announced her brand new album The Call Of The The Void, out July 7 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, she has shared the video for the latest single "Victorious", featuring vocalist Dorothy.

"'Victorious' is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight," Strauss shares. "Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park."

Dorothy shares Strauss' enthusiasm for the track, stating, "I'm honoured to be a part of 'Victorious' with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you'll love it!"

The video features two killer cameos. 13-year-old rising guitar star Charlotte Milstein plays the role of a young Nita, while U.S. Olympian, former WBO and IBF champion Mikalea Mayer, a childhood friend of Strauss and former bandmate, also appears. Learn more about their relationship here!

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm"

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"Summer Storm":

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz):

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman):

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén):

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper):

Strauss recently announced dates for her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour will kick off on June 13 in Nashville, and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Singer Kasey Karlsen will join her for the upcoming tour.

Tickets and VIP options for all shows at nitastraussvip.com.

Dates:

June

13 - Nashville, TN - Exit/ In

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

15 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819

17 - New York, NY - The Meadows

18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre

26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

July

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues