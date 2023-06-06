NITA STRAUSS Shares New Single / Video "Victorious" Ft. DOROTHY
June 6, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss recently announced her brand new album The Call Of The The Void, out July 7 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order it here.
Today, she has shared the video for the latest single "Victorious", featuring vocalist Dorothy.
"'Victorious' is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight," Strauss shares. "Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park."
Dorothy shares Strauss' enthusiasm for the track, stating, "I'm honoured to be a part of 'Victorious' with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you'll love it!"
The video features two killer cameos. 13-year-old rising guitar star Charlotte Milstein plays the role of a young Nita, while U.S. Olympian, former WBO and IBF champion Mikalea Mayer, a childhood friend of Strauss and former bandmate, also appears. Learn more about their relationship here!
Tracklisting:
"Summer Storm"
"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)
"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)
"Consume The Fire"
"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)
"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)
"Scorched"
"Momentum"
"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)
"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)
"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)
"Kintsugi"
"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)
"Summer Storm":
"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz):
"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman):
"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén):
"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper):
Strauss recently announced dates for her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour will kick off on June 13 in Nashville, and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Singer Kasey Karlsen will join her for the upcoming tour.
Tickets and VIP options for all shows at nitastraussvip.com.
Dates:
June
13 - Nashville, TN - Exit/ In
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
15 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819
17 - New York, NY - The Meadows
18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre
26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
July
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
12 - Dallas, TX - Trees
13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues