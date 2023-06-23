NITA STRAUSS Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Music Video For "Victorious" Ft. DOROTHY

Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature, Nita Strauss, will release her new album, The Call Of The Void, on July 7 via Sumerian Records.

She recently shared the video for the latest single "Victorious", featuring vocalist Dorothy, and today takes you behind the scenes of the video. Watch both clips below:

The Call Of The The Void album can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm"

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"Summer Storm":

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz):

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman):

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén):

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper):

Strauss is out on her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Singer Kasey Karlsen joins her for the tour.

Tickets and VIP options for all shows at nitastraussvip.com.

Dates:

June

23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre

26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

July

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues