NITA STRAUSS Takes You Behind The Scenes With Into The Void, Episode 1; Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, ex-Alice Cooper) has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Just like we did Road To Chaos for the Controlled Chaos release, the Into The Void series will take you all behind the scenes this year as we navigate recovery from surgery, the road back to the stage, the release of my upcoming record this summer, and more 👱🏻‍♀️🎸

"Having knee surgery wasn’t the easiest start to the year, but I’m beyond grateful to be on the other side of it and on the mend. Here’s a look at how 2023 has started so far."