NITA STRAUSS Takes You Behind The Scenes With Into The Void, Episode 2; Video

Just prior to the July 7th release of her second solo album, The Call Of The Void, guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has released a second behind the scenes video, along with a new interview clip conducted by Katie Daryl of AXS TV.

The Call Of The The Void can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm"

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"Summer Storm":

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz):

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman):

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy):

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén):

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper):

Strauss is currently out on her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Singer Kasey Karlsen joins her for the tour.

Tickets and VIP options for all shows at nitastraussvip.com.

Remaining Dates:

July

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues