NITA STRAUSS Takes You Behind The Scenes With Into The Void, Episode 4

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has uploaded a fourth behind the scenes video in support of her new album Call Of The Void. Watch all four episodes below:

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm"

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"Summer Storm":

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz):

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman):

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy):

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén):

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper):

Strauss is currently out on her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate. The Summer Storm tour is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Singer Kasey Karlsen joins her for the tour.

Remaining Dates:

July

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues