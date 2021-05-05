NITA STRAUSS Talks New Solo Album – “Most Of The Record Will Still Be Classic Nita”

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss visited the Sweetwater Studios and was asked about her upcoming solo album and follow-up to 2018’s Controlled Chaos. Strauss confirmed the record will have guest vocalists, but the majority will be instrumental and “will still be classic Nita.”

Earlier in February, Nita Strauss visited the Sweetwater Guitar Gallery to make sure they're giving their customers’ guitars the care they deserve - join Nita as she learns how to process guitars like a Sweetwater pro.