NITA STRAUSS To Perform National Anthem Prior To Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum On February 4

NASCAR announced today that renowned guitarist Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem prior to the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, February 4.

The performance will be televised live on FOX at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM EST.

"Nita Strauss can excite a crowd like no other," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. "Her mastery on the guitar will invigorate everyone in attendance, and we're thrilled to have her play to our fans before the Busch Light Clash."

The Los Angeles born guitarist has become a force to be reckoned with, dazzling over a million audience members per year around the world. Fans may recognize Nita as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and superstar Demi Lovato, the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams, as well as her successful career as a solo artist. She has played multiple sports events including NASCAR Races and WWE Pay Per Views, most notably her critically acclaimed performance at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Nita is currently on tour supporting her newest solo album The Call of the Void, which debuted as the #1 Top New Artist album on the Billboard chart, #1 on the iTunes Rock chart, and #4 on the overall iTunes chart, behind only Taylor Swift.

With the album's first single, "Dead Inside" feat. David Draiman of Disturbed, Nita became the first female solo artist to have a #1 single at rock radio in 32 years. The album also features guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Alissa White-Gluz, Dorothy, Chris Motionless, and guitar legend Marty Friedman. She is currently on tour with Mammoth VH.

On Sunday, February 4, racing begins on the Coliseum's temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track at 1:30 pm with the NASCAR Mexico Series' King Taco LA Batalla en El Coliseo followed by the NASCAR Cup Series' Busch Light Clash at 5 pm.

The third-annual Busch Light Clash is the NASCAR Cup Series' season-opening exhibition featuring the sport’s top stars. NASCAR on FOX will once again carry the broadcast for the Busch Light Clash while the NASCAR Mexico Series Race will be on FS1, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.

A single ticket purchased is good for both races, and fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting nascarclash.com.