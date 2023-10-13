NITRATE Release "Feel The Heat" Music Video; New Album Out Now

British melodic rock band, Nitrate, have released their fourth studio album, Feel The Heat. A video for the title track can be found below.

“We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album,” explains bassist/founder Nick Hogg. “There is a real buzz of excitement within the Nitrate camp like never before! We can’t wait for the album to finally hit the stores. This is ‘hand on heart’ the best album we have written and recorded, and Tom and James have devoted every waking moment over the past year to make the production the very best it can be.”

Nitrate’s new album, Feel The Heat, boasts 11 anthemic hook filled tracks. Produced and mixed by Martin Bros Productions (Vega), it features a duet and backing vocals by female rock artist Issa, backing vocals by rock legend Paul Laine (Danger Danger/The Defiants), along with a song co/written by legendary song writer Bob Mitchell (co-writer of the Billboard #1 song Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”). There are also backing vocals by Leon Robert Winteringham (LRW Project), Alan Clark (Change of Heart), and a couple of co-writes by Rob Wylde (Midnite City/Tigertailz).

After the success of their last album Renegade (their most successful to date, with well over 1 million streams on Spotify), they return in 2023 with their fourth album, working again with Tom and James Martin (Vega), vocal Swedish sensation Alexander Strandell (Art Nation, Crowne), along with Alex Cooper (Devilfire) on drums and Richard Jacques on guitars.

Formed in 2015 in Nottingham, England by bass player Nick Hogg, Nitrate is a melodic/AOR rock band heavily inspired by the late ‘80s rock scene. Influenced by the likes of Def Leppard, Europe, Journey, and Bon Jovi, they have three critically acclaimed albums already to their name.

Feel The Heat tracklisting:

"Feel The Heat"

"All The Right Moves"

"Wild In The City"

"Needs A Little Love"

"One Kiss (To Save My Heart)" (featuring Issa)

"Live Fast, Die Young"

"Haven't Got Time For Heartache"

"Satellite"

"Strike Like A Hurricane"

"Big Time"

"Stay"

"Feel The Heat" video:

"All The Right Moves" video:

"Wild In The City" video:

Lineup:

Nick Hogg - Bass Guitar

Alexander Strandell - Lead Vocals

Tom Martin - Guitars

James Martin - Keyboards

Alex Cooper - Drums

Richard Jacques – Guitars