NITRATE Releases “Tough Guys Don’t Cry” Single

British melodic rock band Nitrate have unveiled their new single and accompanying lyric video “Tough Guys Don’t Cry” and announced the release of the deluxe edition of their latest album, Feel The Heat, available digitally on December 20 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Vocalist Alexander Strandell comments on the release, by saying: “It feels great to give the fans something more from this amazing album. It’s an honour to be involved with the Nitrate guys.”

Nitrate’s fourth studio album, Feel The Heat, was released on October 13, 2023. Produced and mixed by Martin Bros Productions (Vega), it features a duet and backing vocals by female rock artist Issa, backing vocals by rock legend Paul Laine (Danger Danger/The Defiants), along with a song co/written by legendary song writer Bob Mitchell (co-writer of the Billboard #1 song Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”).

There are also backing vocals by Leon Robert Winteringham (LRW Project), Alan Clark (Change of Heart), and a couple of co-writes by Rob Wylde (Midnite City/Tigertailz). With Richard Jacques and Alex Cooper (Devilfire, Corvus) coming on board, Nitrate delivered a record full of anthemic hook filled tracks and a more intense AOR style.

Formed in 2015 in Nottingham, England by bass player Nick Hogg, Nitrate is a Melodic/AOR rock band heavily inspired by the late ‘80s rock scene. Influenced by the likes of Def Leppard, Europe, Journey, and Bon Jovi, they have previously released three critically acclaimed albums: Real World in 2018, Open Wide in 2019, and Renegade, in 2021.

For “Real World” in 2018, Nick brought in Rob Wylde (Tigertailz, Midnite City) to get the project started and help with the song writing/recording process; Joss Mennen (Zinatra, Mennen) on vocals gave an authentic 80’s sound, Pete Newdeck (Eden’s Curse, Vega, Grim Reaper) mixed the album and played drums with the whole thing being mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem fame.

The second album, Open Wide, in 2019, saw a couple of changes in personnel including a new singer in Philip Lindstrand (Find Me, East Temple Avenue), and Marcus Thurston (Vega) on guitars alongside Nick and Rob with Pete and Harry Hess again Mastering. The names may have changed but the same concept of classic melodic rock still applied with the album getting rave reviews and featuring on several “Best of the Year” accolades.

This was again the case for the third album which featured a more AOR style, with more changes in personnel. The new line-up for Renegade was Nick Hogg on bass, Alexander Strandell on vocals, Tom Martin on rhythm guitars, James Martin on keyboards, Dario Nikzad on lead guitar, Mikey Wilson on drums plus Alessandro Del Vecchio (Edge of Forever, Revolution Saints, Giant) on backing vocals and mastering. The album sold out of print and again was featured in 2021’s “Best of the Year” reviews.

Tracklisting:

"Feel The Heat"

"All The Right Moves"

"Wild In The City"

"Needs A Little Love"

"One Kiss (To Save My Heart)" (featuring Issa)

"Live Fast, Die Young"

"Haven't Got Time For Heartache"

"Satellite"

"Strike Like A Hurricane"

"Big Time"

"Stay"

“One Last Kiss” (alternate version)

“Live Fast, Die Young” (radio edit)

“Tough Guys Don’t Cry”

“Tough Guys Don’t Cry” lyric video: