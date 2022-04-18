NITROGODS To Release New Album, Ten Years Of Crap - Live, In May; EPK Video Streaming

After more than 10 years of playing and touring, Nitrogods felt that it was about time to release a live album. Ten Years Of Crap - Live will be released on May 27 via Massacre Records

The songs on this live double album were recorded by Jacky Lee Man, sound guy of Saxon, during two live shows in Berlin and Hannover, Germany, in 2019. Needless to say, that there was plenty of great material to fill a double album with a lot of rock 'n' roll. The album was mixed and mastered by a good friend of the band, Stefan Leibing (former guitarist of Primal Fear), who made sure that it became an incredibly powerful masterpiece that captures the power of the band's live sets perfectly. It is an album that was forged in the spirit of the classic 70's and early 80's live double albums Nitrogods used to love when they were young.

The band comments: "We may still look young but believe it or not: We're old. It's rock 'n' roll that kept us young. So DO that rock 'n' roll!... and enjoy this great album!"

Pre-order here, and watch an EPK video below.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Black Car Driving Man"

"Gasoline"

"At Least I'm Drunk"

"Breaking Loose"

"Boogeyman"

"A Los Muertos"

"Back Home"

"Rifle Down"

"Lipsynch Stars"

CD2:

"Nothing But Trouble"

"Damn Right"

"Rancid Rock"

Drum Solo

"Wheelin'"

"Rats & Rumours"

"Take It To The Highway"

"Whiskey Wonderland"

"Wasted In Berlin"

"We'll Bring The House Down"

EPK:

Lineup:

Claus "Oimel" Larcher - Vocals, Bass

Henny Wolter - Gitarren, Vocals

Klaus Sperling - Drums