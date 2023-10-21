No Joke! POISON Singer BRET MICHAELS Adopts Bret Michaels The Kitten-Saving Puppy

According to Lincoln, Nebraska’s KOLN, Bret Michaels, the 6-year-old husky who recently helped save the life of a kitten in need, has been adopted by Poison singer Bret Michaels. The Nebraska Humane Society were working on a trio of month-old kittens an Bret Michaels (the dog) stepped in to save the day and donated his blood to one of the felines, a process called Xenotransfusion.

The Nebraska Humane Society Facebook page reads:

“We've got an AWESOME update to share with you all about the fabulous Bret Michaels. As you remember, Mr. Michaels here recently helped save the life of a kitten in need. Well, word got around to THE Bret Michaels who loved the story and wanted to chat with us. One phone call later and guess who's gonna be living the rock star life from here on out? That's right! Bret Michaels (the man) is adopting Bret Michaels (the dog)! We can't wait to see how he thrives in his new home, we just hope it doesn't get too confusing when someone tells Bret Michaels to fetch!”