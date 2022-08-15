NO RETURN - New Album, Requiem, Due In October

A quick search online about the word “age” will show you a variety of expressions commonly used. The first and probably the most used one is “coming of age,” which refers to reaching adulthood or a certain level of maturity. On their 33rd year as a band, French death/thrash metal veterans No Return have already passed the “coming of age” phase. But that doesn’t mean they have stagnated, settled down or rested on their laurels. In fact, quite the contrary.

Welcome to the new chapter of No Return, one of the most well-known and oldest metal bands from France. The death/thrash machine is back with Requiem, their eleventh studio album and, very likely, their heaviest and most savage work to this date. In fact, the Parisian five-piece presents itself with a renewed sound, sporting a new level of intensity, melody and heaviness. In a nutshell, it’s No Return on steroids.

Requiem will be released on digital, CD, and LP (red/black vinyl, limited to 300 units) via Mighty Music on October 21st, 2022. Pre-orders are available now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"The Only One"

"Killing Machines"

"Affliction"

"No Apologies"

"Nobody Cares About You"

"Unscarred"

"Survival Instinct"

"Lies"

"The Podium Of Truths"

"The Black Wolfs Kingdom"

The video for "The Only One" can be seen below: