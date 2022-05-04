NOCTEM Joins MNRK Heavy Roster; New Album Out Later This Year

Iberian black/death metal outfit Noctem has joined the MNRK Heavy roster with plans to release their sixth full-length later this year.

Comments the band, “Brothers and sisters, this is a new beginning and a big step forward on the ungodly path that Noctem has been following for the last twenty years. We walk this path of thorns with joy and armed with faith and fury. And now, everything is ready, we are ready, more avid for blood and lust than ever. Today we rise once again without redemption, with our arms open to embrace fate and these chaotic times. We are eager to share this new work with you who have chosen us. Soon we have more news… until then, stay true, stay wild, stay impenitent.”

MNRK Heavy’s Scott Givens, SVP, Rock & Metal, Music says, “Noctem have long been an artist I have had great respect for and when the opportunity came to join forces with them, MNRK Heavy seized it without question."

Based out of Valencia, Spain, Noctem has a vast career spanning more than two decades with an impressive discography consisting of five full-length studio albums, two demos, and one live LP, all centered on topics of ancient civilizations, mythology, and misanthropy. The band has previously worked with the likes of Prosthetic and Metal Blade Records.

Standing among the most active metal acts in Spain, the band has toured relentlessly over the years sharing stages with such metal luminaries as Marduk, Batushka, Napalm Death, Immolation, and many others throughout Europe, Asia, Russia, and North America, as well as having appeared at numerous major metal festivals around the globe.

Further info on the band’s upcoming new full-length will be unveiled in the coming weeks. You have been warned.

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars