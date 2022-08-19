NOCTEM Release “Credo Certe Ne Cras” Music Video

Iberian black/death metal practitioners Noctem today reveal their latest video for “Credo Certe Ne Cras.” The unholy psalm serves as the title track of the band’s new full-length, set for release on October 28 on MNRK Heavy.

In spirit, presentation, and philosophy, Noctem shares much in common with Watain, Rotting Christ, Belphegor, and Gorgoroth, while sprouting their own decaying branch of a rotten metal tree. Any extreme band with Spanish-style nylon string guitars in their arsenal owes a sizable debt to them.

The band unveiled its fifth full-length studio album, The Black Consecration, in 2019. Credo Certe Ne Cras broadens its old-school-sounding predecessor's raw, filthy fury with bigger production and melody without sacrificing the frostbitten 200 mph winds of anger and blast beats. Indeed, Credo Certe Ne Cras (“I Believe With Certainty That There is No Tomorrow”) is a true work of art merging the crushing cacophony of angry, adrenaline-fueled lust with newfound sorrows and mournful melodic might. The album demands to be experienced as much as listened to, invoking ritualistic examination.

Elaborates the band of the title track, "We're excited to finally bring this latest offering from our upcoming new album to our faithful devilish horde! This title track combines various elements of Credo Certe Ne Cras, all within the confines of one song. Play it loud!"

Credo Certe Ne Cras will be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find pre-order options here.

Credo Certe Ne Cras trackisting:

"I Am Alpha"

"Sovereign Providence"

"Sanctum Of Anguish"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras"

"Homilia Of Punishment"

"The Pale Moon Rite"

"The Tolling Of The Nine Bells"

"Chalice Of Turpitude"

"Ceremonial Miasma"

"We Are Omega"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras" video:

"We Are Omega" video:

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars