NOCTEM Releases “The Pale Moon Rite” In Observance Of The Winter Solstice

In observance of the Winter Solstice, blackened death metal behemoths Noctem have unveiled their video for “The Pale Moon Rite.” The threatening track comes by way of the band’s crushing Credo Certe Ne Cras full-length, released in 2022 via MNRK Heavy.

Comments NOctem guitarist Moss, "After an incredible twelve months that saw us bring our Credo Certe Ne Cras show to some of Europe's biggest metal festivals such as Graspop Metal Meeting, Summer Breeze, and Leyendas Del Rock, as well as cities far and wide, it feels like the perfect ending to the year to be releasing a music video for ‘The Pale Moon Rite.’ We hope that our devilish horde of Noctem followers enjoy the music video and play the song fucking loud! The sun has set, ‘The Pale Moon Rite ‘begins!"

Credo Certe Ne Cras – meaning “I Believe With Certainty That There is No Tomorrow” — is a true master opus merging the crushing cacophony of angry, adrenaline-fueled lust with newfound sorrows and mournful melodic might. More than a mere listen, the album is a cerebral experience invoking ritualistic examination. In spirit, presentation, and philosophy, Noctem shares much in common with Watain, Rotting Christ, Belphegor, and Gorgoroth, while growing their own decaying branch of a wretched metal tree.

Credo Certe Ne Cras is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Order here.

"Credo Certe Ne Cras" video:

"We Are Omega" video:

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars