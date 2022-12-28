NOCTEM To Host Gimme Metal Guest DJ Special At 1 PM Today

Iberian black/death metal practitioners, Noctem, will host a Gimme Metal guest DJ special today, Wednesday, December 28, at 1 PM, EST / 10 AM, PST. Tune in and join the live chat at gimmemetal.com.

Noctem released their new full-length, Credo Certe Ne Cras, back in October via MNRK Heavy. A true master opus merging the crushing cacophony of angry, adrenaline-fuelled lust with newfound sorrows and mournful melodic might Credo Certe Ne Cras - meaning “I Believe With Certainty That There is No Tomorrow" - is a cerebral experience invoking ritualistic examination. In spirit, presentation, and philosophy, Noctem shares much in common with Watain, Rotting Christ, Belphegor, and Gorgoroth, while growing their own decaying branch of a wretched metal tree.

Credo Certe Ne Cras is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find order options here.

Credo Certe Ne Cras trackisting:

"I Am Alpha"

"Sovereign Providence"

"Sanctum Of Anguish"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras"

"Homilia Of Punishment"

"The Pale Moon Rite"

"The Tolling Of The Nine Bells"

"Chalice Of Turpitude"

"Ceremonial Miasma"

"We Are Omega"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras" video:

"We Are Omega" video:

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars