NOCTEM To Release Credo Certe Ne Cras Full-Length In October; "We Are Omega" Music Video Streaming

Iberian black/death metal outfit and recent MNRK Heavy signees, Noctem, will unleash their maniacal Credo Certe Ne Cras full-length on October 28, today unveiling the record’s first single, artwork, and pre-orders.

In spirit, presentation, and philosophy, Noctem shares much in common with Watain, Rotting Christ, Belphegor, and Gorgoroth, while sprouting their own decaying branch of a rotten metal tree. Any extreme band with Spanish-style nylon string guitars in their arsenal owes a sizable debt to them. The band unveiled its fifth full-length studio album, The Black Consecration, in 2019.

Noctem follows that career landmark with a new, definitive masterpiece, merging the crushing cacophony of angry, adrenaline-fuelled lust with newfound sorrows and mournful melodic might. Credo Certe Ne Cras (“I Believe With Certainty That There Is No Tomorrow”) is a work of art. The album demands to be experienced as much as listened to, invoking ritualistic examination.

As emphasized in the brilliant album opener “I Am Alpha,” vocalist Beleth conceived of Noctem over twenty years ago. It grew to monstrous proportions, embodied in the album closer “We Are Omega,” which celebrates the unstoppable lineup completed by Moss (guitars), Tobal (guitars), Varu (bass), and Voor (drums). Credo Certe Ne Cras broadens its old-school-sounding predecessor's raw, filthy fury with bigger production and melody without sacrificing the frostbitten 200 mph winds of anger and blast beats.

In advance of the Credo Certe Ne Cras’ official unveiling this fall, today the band unleashes a video for first single, the aforementioned “We Are Omega”. Notes the band, “It gives us divine pleasure, and great delight to finally be able to present the first single from our next full-length album to our faithful horde of devils. ‘We Are Omega’ represents a new dawn, and the oncoming album - a new era.”

Watch the video below.

Credo Certe Ne Cras will be available on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find pre-order options here.

Credo Certe Ne Cras trackisting:

"I Am Alpha"

"Sovereign Providence"

"Sanctum Of Anguish"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras"

"Homilia Of Punishment"

"The Pale Moon Rite"

"The Tolling Of The Nine Bells"

"Chalice Of Turpitude"

"Ceremonial Miasma"

"We Are Omega"

"We Are Omega" video:

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars