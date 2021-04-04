NOCTIFERIA - New Single / Video "No History" Released

Ljubljana’s underground legends Noctiferia have signed with Blood Blast Distribution for the digital release of their Reforma album, set to be unleashed on May 28th. The second single and video "No History" has been released; check out the video below.

Noctiferia comments on the single: "'No History' might be the most Noctiferia song on the Reforma album. It is very dynamic and It has all the elements we are known for. Massive riffs, wicked atmosphere, emotional guitar solo and some blast beats to top it all off. Also Giani went a step further with the vocals on this one and the whole thing just sounds heavy! And it's a great song to play live, which in a way explains the video we made for it."

Tracklist:

"Barbarians Are Coming"

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)

"No History"

"Tanz Mit Laibach" (feat. Attila Csihar)

"Eurovision"

"Smrt Za Smrt"

"Das Spiel Ist Aus"

"Slovenska Akropola" (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

Reforma is new studio album by Noctiferia, a tribute to the legendary and world-renowned avant-garde band Laibach featuring three big and legendary names of metal scene; David Vincent - ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas, Attila Csihar - Mayhem, and Jørgen Munkeby - Shining. It was mixed and mastered by the award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, At The Gates, etc.). The artwork concept and design is the work of Jean-Emmanuel "Valnoir" Simoulin from French design studio Metastazis, known for their work with Ghost, Behemoth, At the Gates and Amorphis. The album can be described as a "crushing sounding mix of extreme metal and avant-garde music," with some very special and legendary guests!

