NOCTIFERIA Release New Single "Tanz Mit Laibach" Featuring MAYHEM's ATTILA CSIHAR; Official Lyric Video Available

Ljubljana’s underground legends Noctiferia have released their new single, "Tanz Mit Laibach" featuring black metal icon Attila Csihar of Mayhem. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Reforma, set to be released on May 28th on Blood Blast Distribution / Nika Records

The single and lyric video originally premiered via Metal Shock Finland last Friday. Watch the official lyric video for '"Tanz Mit Laibach" below.

The band comments: "One of the biggest Laibach songs, 'Tanz Mit Laibach', with its military beat and eerie atmosphere is a masterpiece in itself, but when we added downtuned guitars and the legendary voice of Black Metal icon Attila Csihar of The True Mayhem it became a whole new beast! It was probably one of the hardest songs to remake on the album but the great guest performance and excellent final result made it pay off. Now we invite you to Tanz with Noctiferia and Attila!"

Tracklist:

"Barbarians Are Coming"

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)

"No History"

"Tanz Mit Laibach" (feat. Attila Csihar)

"Eurovision"

"Smrt Za Smrt"

"Das Spiel Ist Aus"

"Slovenska Akropola" (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

Reforma is new studio album by Noctiferia, a tribute to the legendary and world-renowned avant-garde band Laibach featuring three big and legendary names of metal scene; David Vincent - ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas, Attila Csihar - Mayhem, and Jørgen Munkeby - Shining. It was mixed and mastered by the award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, At The Gates, etc.). The artwork concept and design is the work of Jean-Emmanuel "Valnoir" Simoulin from French design studio Metastazis, known for their work with Ghost, Behemoth, At the Gates and Amorphis. The album can be described as a "crushing sounding mix of extreme metal and avant-garde music," with some very special and legendary guests!

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)