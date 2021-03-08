NOCTIFERIA Release New Video For "Now You Will Pay" LAIBACH Cover Featuring DAVID VINCENT

Ljubljana’s underground legends Noctiferia have signed with Blood Blast Distribution for the digital release of their Reforma album, set to be unleashed on May 28th. The first single / video “Now You Will Pay” featuring David Vincent has been released; check out the video below.

Noctiferia comments on the single: "Since we are huge fans of early Morbid Angel (their collaboration with Laibach in the past is well-known) it was always our dream to be part of this story so we invited none other than Mr. David Vincent himself to record all the vocals for the song 'Now You Will Pay' and make our childhood dream come true. He put a lot of effort into it and surprised us all with his approach. The result is simply mind-blowing!”

David Vincent adds: "First let me say that I have been a huge fan of Laibach since the very early days so it is a treat for me to have the opportunity to contribute to this project. Cheers and thanks again for the opportunity to be included in the project. The more I listen to the track the more I love it. A wonderful interpretation indeed!"

In addition, Noctiferia have announced their livestream show due to take place on March 18th. The band has issued the following statement:

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the signing of a worldwide deal with Blood Blast Distribution for the digital release of the upcoming album Reforma. We are looking forward to working with such a professional and experienced team!

"It’s with great pleasure that we can announce the release date for Reforma – tribute to Laibach. It was never a secret that we are fond of Laibach, their avant-garde approach to musical and visual art. And now we finally have the the whole package ready with killer songs, amazing guest musicians, top-notch production and visual presentation!"

Tracklist:

"Barbarians Are Coming"

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)

"No History"

"Tanz Mit Laibach" (feat. Attila Csihar)

"Eurovision"

"Smrt Za Smrt"

"Das Spiel Ist Aus"

"Slovenska Akropola" (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

Reforma is new studio album by Noctiferia, a tribute to the legendary and world-renowned avant-garde band Laibach featuring three big and legendary names of metal scene; David Vincent - ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas, Attila Csihar - Mayhem, and Jørgen Munkeby - Shining. It was mixed and mastered by the award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, At The Gates, etc.). The artwork concept and design is the work of Jean-Emmanuel "Valnoir" Simoulin from French design studio Metastazis, known for their work with Ghost, Behemoth, At the Gates and Amorphis. The album can be described as a "crushing sounding mix of extreme metal and avant-garde music," with some very special and legendary guests!

Furthermore, Noctiferia will hold a livestream show, Noctiferia Plays Reforma - Tribute Zo Laibach at Kino Šiška' set to take place on March 18th. Get more information here. Tickets at this location.