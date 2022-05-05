NOCTIFERIA Unleash "Smrt Za Smrt" Single / Video In Tribute To LAIBACH

Ljubljana’s underground legends Noctiferia have premiered their new video, "Smrt Za Smrt" ('Death For Death'). The song is taken from the band's latest album, Reforma (Tribute to Laibach), released on May 28th 2021 via Blood Blast Distribution / Nika Records.

The band shared: "'Smrt za Smrt' is one of the older Laibach songs we've re-made and it is also the last video we'll release for the Reforma album. It is one of the most twisted and sick songs on the album with a horror-like atmosphere that we've partially transferred into the video that was shot on a remote location deep in the woods. The title translates into 'Death For Death' and we've kept the lyrics in Slovene language, same as the original version.

Fun facts: It's the first whole song we ever did in our home language and the children's voices were recorded by Igor's daughters."

Reforma is new studio album by Noctiferia, a tribute to the legendary and world-reowned avant-garde band Laibach featuring three big and legendary names of metal scene; David Vincent - ex-Morbid Angel, Vltimas, Attila Csihar - Mayhem, and Jørgen Munkeby - Shining. It was mixed and mastered by the award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, At The Gates, etc.). The artwork concept and design is the work of Jean-Emmanuel "Valnoir" Simoulin from French design studio Metastazis, known for their work with Ghost, Behemoth, At the Gates and Amorphis. The album can be described as a "crushing sounding mix of extreme metal and avant-garde music," with some very special and legendary guests!

Tracklist:

"Barbarians Are Coming"

"Now You Will Pay" (feat. David Vincent)

"No History"

"Tanz Mit Laibach" (feat. Attila Csihar)

"Eurovision"

"Smrt Za Smrt"

"Das Spiel Ist Aus"

"Slovenska Akropola" (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

