NOCTURNA Releases “Blood Of Heaven” Video

Nocturna has released a video for “Blood Of Heaven”, fourth single taken from the debut album Daughters Of The Night released in 2022 through Scarlet Records. The video was directed by Luca Morselli.

Daughters Of The Night is available in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP

- digital

Nocturna is the new Euro-metal sensation focused on the duality of founder and frontwomen Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight, both pictured in the beautiful artwork. Their powerful voices and charismatic personalities stand out on the whole record, each one with a very distinct tone.

Daughters Of The Night mixes gothic symphonic and power metal elements, alternating between fast & heavy neck breaking episodes and intense, piano-oriented ballads.

The concept of duality is particularly noticeable in Nocturna’s refined lyrics too – portraying some romantic, decadent and Miltonian landscapes. Fasten your seatbelts: the journey to the end of the night is just about to begin.

Order/stream Daughters Of The Night here.

Nocturna:

Grace Darkling - vocals

Rehn Stillnight - vocals

Hedon - guitar

Antares - bass

Deimos - drums