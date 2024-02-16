NOCTURNA Releases “Seven Sins” Video

Nocturna will release their new album, Of Sorcery And Darkness, on April 19 via Scarlet Records. First single and music video (made by RKH Studio) for "Seven Sins" is streaming below.

The sophomore record of the band founded by the formidable frontwomen Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight - featuring the Frozen Crown/Volturian/Be The Wolf mastermind Federico Mondelli as songwriter, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist - was recorded, mixed and mastered by Andrea Fusini at Fusix Studio; Rehn Stillnight took care of the delightfully grim artwork and illustrations.

After the success of the 2022 mesmerizing debut album, Daughters Of The Night (which mixed gothic-symphonic and power metal elements, alternating between fast & heavy neck breaking episodes and intense, piano-oriented ballads), Nocturna once again delves into the meaning of the term "duality" and all its more morbid connotations.

The romantic inspiration of the lyrics of Of Sorcery And Darkness combines harmoniously with the band's sophisticated sonic approach, and the celestial voices of Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight paint mysterious and sensual portraits of an ancestral time (yet so close to us). It's a solemn, sinister and never so lost paradise.

Of Sorcery And Darkness will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Burn The Witch"

"Sapphire"

"Noctis Avem"

"Creatures Of Darkness"

"Midnight Sun"

"First Disobedience"

"Seven Sins"

"Through The Maze"

"Strangers"

"Last Day On Earth"

"Seven Sins" video:

Nocturna are:

Grace Darkling - vocals

Rehn Stillnight - vocals

Hedon - guitar

Antares - bass

Deimos - drums

(Photo - Luca Morselli)