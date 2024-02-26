NONPOINT Announce The Million Watts Tour 2024

Nonpoint have announced The Million Watts Tour 2024 with (Hed) P.E. and Dropout Kings this spring. The tour will kick off on April 11 in Minot, ND at The Original Bar & Nightclub and concludes May 18 in Lansing, MI. In addition, Nonpoint has been added to the Louder Than Life festival in September.

Tickets available here. VIP packages here.

South Florida-based rock band Nonpoint, has been captivating audiences with their energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of their 20-year career, Nonpoint has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout their career, Nonpoint has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry.

(Hed) P.E. are touring in support of their recently released new album, Detox, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes metal charts upon release. Detox was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes' private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Deftones, Static-X).

Phoenix Trap Metal outfit Dropout Kings are touring in support of their new album Riot Music, which was released on Suburban Noize Records. The album features the song "Lights Out" with Joe Cotela of the band DED. Dropout Kings have been touring relentlessly since the release of the album with the likes Attila, Hanabie, Wargasm and Ill Nino.

Tour dates:

April

11 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar & Nightclub

12 - Fargo, ND - The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co.

13 - Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater √

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater √

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon √

23 - Reno, NV- Ranch House

24 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

26 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Ampitheater

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World *

28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

May

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

3 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

6 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

8 - Destin, FL - Club LA #

10 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

13 - Greenvile, SC - Radio Room

14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

16 - Fredricksburg, VA - Hard Times

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

18 - Lansing, MI - Rock Lansing w/Taproot

√ Nonpoint/(Hed) P.E. only

* Nonpoint Only

# Nonpoint/Taproot/(Hed) P.E. no DK

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)