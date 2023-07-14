NONPOINT Drops "A Million Watts" Single And Video

Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint released their latest track, “A Million Watts”, today alongside the official music video.

The band decided to take a different approach with this video and show the fun, creative, and comical side of the band. The single was produced by Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn’s #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard. Chris has quickly become a force in the industry… Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.

"A Million Watts" is the third single from the forthcoming Heartless EP, due out on November 17. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition cassette along with a Nonpoint branded cassette player. Pre-order here.

Following the release of “A Million Watts”, Nonpoint will be heading out on tour with Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Gwar and Butcher Babies this summer.

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)