NONPOINT Premier "Ruthless" Music Video

In less than a month, Nonpoint has broken every record in it’s charting history. Now they are poised to do it again with the release of their most brutal music video ever. The official video for "Ruthless" can be found below.

The team at 361 Degrees Records mentions that, “When Elias presented the concept to the label it was so brutal we honestly weren’t sure if it would even get played. Now that it’s done we realize it’s exactly the video they needed to do and the definition of Ruthless.”

The band has never done a video like this before, but says it was like being on a movie set with Director Francesca Ludikar at the helm leading moment after bloody moment of this fast paced, heart pounding roller coaster of a video. “We’re aiming for the temple, swinging for the fences and making heads rock in this one. Only one of us will be left standing in the end,” says the band.

The concept was written by singer Elias Soriano and even he warns viewers, “This is what happens when you take an infectious riff, athememic lyrics, an aluminum baseball bat, some duct tape, and a grudge, put it in a blender and serve it cold blooded.”

Nonpoint released the title track, "Ruthless", off of their upcoming EP to all digital outlets in May through the band's very own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's Blood And Guts on TNT. "Ruthless" is currently at #28 on BDS/Billboard, #30 on MediaBase and has a total of 600k+ streams in it's first month out.

"Ruthless" can be streamed/downloaded at Nonpoint.com.

Nonpoint will be appearing at the following festivals:

July

15 - Cadott Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

17 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

September

9-12 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA

25 - Rebel Rock - Orlando, FL

January

22-27 - ShipRocked

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)