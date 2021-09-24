NONPOINT Release Cover Of PRINCE & THE REVOLUTION Classic "When Doves Cry"; Audio

Nonpoint have released a cover of the Prince & The Revolution hit, "When Doves Cry", originally featured on the soundtrack for Prince's 1984 film debut, Purple Rain.

Says Nonpoint: "For our fans who were part of the voting process during the pandemic and watched it go from 16 songs all the way down to our winner, we thank you for choosing such an iconic track and hope you love to listen to it as much as we enjoyed reimagining and recording the song."

The song is available on all streaming platforms here. The "Extended Album Version" is on the B-side of the "Ruthless" 7” vinyl, only available at nonpointstore.com.

(Photo & Artwork - Francesca Ludikar)