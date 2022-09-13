NONPOINT Release Music Video For New Single "Paper Tigers"

Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint released their latest track “Paper Tigers” on September 9. This time, adding new talent to the project with producer Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn’s #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard, Chris has quickly become a force in the industry… Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.

“In 10 records, 20 years and over 150 published songs, I can confidently say this is the heaviest track Nonpoint has ever released,” says the band's vocalist, Elias Soriano.

Stream the single here, and watch the video - directed by Alex Zarek - below:

Following the release of “Paper Tigers,” Nonpoint are out on tour with Sevendust to celebrate their anniversary of Animosity. Nonpoint tour dates with Sevendust, Bastardane, Burden Of The Sky are listed below.

September

9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s

12 - Elmira, NY - The L

13 - Portland, ME - Aura

15 - New York, NY - The Palladium

16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing

30 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)