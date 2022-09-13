NONPOINT Release Music Video For New Single "Paper Tigers"
September 13, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint released their latest track “Paper Tigers” on September 9. This time, adding new talent to the project with producer Chris Collier, the mind behind Korn’s #1 album on Top Hard Rock Albums on Billboard, Chris has quickly become a force in the industry… Now he is shaking things up with Nonpoint in the studio like never before.
“In 10 records, 20 years and over 150 published songs, I can confidently say this is the heaviest track Nonpoint has ever released,” says the band's vocalist, Elias Soriano.
Stream the single here, and watch the video - directed by Alex Zarek - below:
Following the release of “Paper Tigers,” Nonpoint are out on tour with Sevendust to celebrate their anniversary of Animosity. Nonpoint tour dates with Sevendust, Bastardane, Burden Of The Sky are listed below.
September
9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest
10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s
12 - Elmira, NY - The L
13 - Portland, ME - Aura
15 - New York, NY - The Palladium
16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
18 - Reading, PA - Reverb
20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen
23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room
29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing
30 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Nonpoint is:
Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)
Robb Rivera (Drums)
Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)
Adam Woloszyn (Bass)
Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)
(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)