NONPOINT Release New Single "Ruthless"; Band Launches New Label, 361 Degrees Records LLC

Nonpoint have released the title track, "Ruthless", off of their upcoming EP to all digital outlets. The single was released through the band's very own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's Blood And Guts on TNT.

“Ruthless is more than just a song. It’s a story with attitude and purpose. This is more than just an anthem, it’s heart pounding, high octane jet fuel and OUR MOST IRRESPONSIBLE MUSIC EVER," says Elias Soriano, vocalist for Nonpoint.

The band launched their independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a Docu-Series titled “A Path To Independence” that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official website.

"We would like to thank everyone for the support in our announcement of starting our own label! The messages we have received have been really amazing, inspiring, and we're so grateful to know we have all of your support. Over the past year, we filmed a documentary-series so we could show you our journey during this important step in our careers and to take you behind the scenes as we write new music," says the band.

Commitment to forward motion ensures longevity. After 20-plus years, ten full-length releases, countless sold out shows, and over one million albums sold worldwide, Nonpoint endure through sustaining an unbreakable bond among themselves and to a diehard fan base all over the globe.

Masters of, and pioneers in the nu-metal/rap-rock world, Nonpoint has quietly been the biggest and best kept secret of the rock/metal genre. Their songs and renowned performances have had musicians from all corners of the genre and music industry members standing side stage to revel in the audiences they transform.

The band's songs "Bullet With A Name," "Alive And Kicking," "In The Air Tonight," "Circles," "Your Signs," "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

Nonpoint has toured with major acts like Disturbed, Papa Roach, Mudvayne, and Sevendust to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock AM Park, Rock AM Ring, Ozzfest US and Donington, Rock on the Range, Welcome to Rockville and many more.

Today, Nonpoint continues to ignite streaming platforms, news feeds, social media platforms, and festival stages, and 2021 is shaping up to take them from rock's best kept secret to a household name.

"Ruthless" can be streamed/downloaded here. Listen below:

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

(Photo - Francesca Ludikar)