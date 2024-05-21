NONPOINT Release "Underdog" Single And Music Video; Band Announce Summer Tour With BLACK STONE CHERRY

Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint proudly unveils their latest single, "Underdog", along with its official music video.

The song embodies the spirit of perseverance, urging listeners to embrace their underdog status and defy expectations. "Being the underdog doesn't mean you're defeated; it means you have more room to surprise everyone with your resilience and determination," says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.

Stream "Underdog" here, and watch a music video below.

Nonpoint is set to hit the road this summer alongside Black Stone Cherry for The Kickin' & Screamin' Tour. These two powerhouse bands join forces to deliver an unforgettable concert experience. Get ready to rock out and experience the energy firsthand.

Tickets available here. VIP packages are available here.

Dates:

July

26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

28 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

August

1 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

3 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

8 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

9 - Beaumont, TX - Roxy Music Hall

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

13 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)