NONPOINT Release "Underdog" Single And Music Video; Band Announce Summer Tour With BLACK STONE CHERRY
May 21, 2024, 36 minutes ago
Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint proudly unveils their latest single, "Underdog", along with its official music video.
The song embodies the spirit of perseverance, urging listeners to embrace their underdog status and defy expectations. "Being the underdog doesn't mean you're defeated; it means you have more room to surprise everyone with your resilience and determination," says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.
Stream "Underdog" here, and watch a music video below.
Nonpoint is set to hit the road this summer alongside Black Stone Cherry for The Kickin' & Screamin' Tour. These two powerhouse bands join forces to deliver an unforgettable concert experience. Get ready to rock out and experience the energy firsthand.
Tickets available here. VIP packages are available here.
Dates:
July
26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
28 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
30 - Richmond, VA - The National
31 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
August
1 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
3 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
8 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
9 - Beaumont, TX - Roxy Music Hall
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
13 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Nonpoint is:
Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)
Robb Rivera (Drums)
Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)
Adam Woloszyn (Bass)
Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)