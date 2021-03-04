Nordic Folk Group WARDRUNA Add English & Spanish Video Subtitles For First Time In Band's History

Traditional Nordic folk outfit Wardruna will further celebrate the worldwide success of their fifth full-length album Kvitravn - released January 22 via By Norse Music and Sony Music / Columbia Records - by making video subtitles available in English, Spanish and Norwegian, for the first-time in the band’s 18-year history, for its three music video singles, one lyric video and the “Helvegen Live” video.

Wardruna’s official YouTube channel launched in 2008 and has since grown to nearly half a million subscribers. Fans will now be able to dive into the lyrical world of Wardruna, further allowing them insight into the Nordic cultural and esoteric traditions and wisdom exemplified throughout their music.

“We are pleased to let you know that we have now added English and Spanish subtitles to our YouTube videos for 'Grá,' 'Kvitravn', 'Lyfjaberg', 'Skugge' and the 'Helvegen Live' performance with Aurora,” revealed Wardruna founder and composer Einar Selvik. “Even though music often moves freely across barriers of language, knowing the meaning behind our lyrics can surely add another dimension to it, so we hope you will appreciate this small bridge we provided. Special thanks to Rebeca Franco Valle for helping with the Spanish translations.”

"Kvitravn (White Raven)" with subtitles:

"Skugge (Shadow)" with subtitles:

"Lyfjaberg (Healing-Mountain)" with subtitles:

"Grá" with subtitles:

"Helvegen" (Live) with subtitles:

Wardruna have arranged a special virtual record release show from Oslo, Norway to take place on Friday, March 26 at 12:00 P.M. PT / 3:00 P.M. ET allowing audiences to experience the group’s one-of-a-kind and truly extraordinary performance which transcends borders, time, languages and musical genres. Tickets are on sale now along with exclusive merch add-ons at wardrunashop.com.

Kvitravn - translated to “White Raven” - debuted across several worldwide Top 10 charts including landing at #1 Top New Artist Album, #3 Americana/Folk, #4 Digital Albums and #9 on Billboard’s Top Album charts in the U.S. alone. The album features a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments and guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg (one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song). Throughout its eleven songs, Kvitravn illuminates Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)