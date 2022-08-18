NORDJEVEL Release Music Video For New Single "Of Rats And Men"; Gnavhòl Album Due In September

Scandinavian black metal outfit, Nordjevel, have released a new single from their upcoming studio album. The new track, titled "Of Rats And Men", is aggressive, atmospheric, and heavy black metal - boasting impenetrable fury and searing riffs that prove the quartet is a force to be reckoned with. Lyrically, the song draws parallels between mankind and vermin that thematically ties with the black plague. Fans can check out the video for "Of Rats And Men" below.

The new full-length from Nordjevel, titled Gnavhòl, will see a September 23 release via Indie Recordings. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"I Djevelens Skygge"

"Of Rats And Men"

"Satans Manifest"

"Within The Eyes"

"Gnavhòl"

"Antichrist Flesh"

"Spores Of Gnosis"

"Gnawing The Bones"

"Endritual"

"Twisted Psychosis" (bonus track)

"Of Rats And Men" video:

Nordjevel lineup:

Doedsadmiral – Vocals

Destructhor – Guitar

Dominator – Drums

Dzepticunt – Bass