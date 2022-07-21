NORMA JEAN Debut "Sleep Explosion" Music Video

Norma Jean will drop their new album, Deathrattle Sing For Me, on August 12 via Solid State Records. Pre-order it here. Today, they have shared the video for "Sleep Explosion". Watch below.

"Destruction is a variant of completion," says Cory Brandan, vocals. "We were nearing the end of a tour in January 2022, after a series of house shows. It was a couple of months before we started writing Deathrattle Sing For Me when I first heard the demo for this song. [Guitarist] Grayson [Stewart] texted it to me. I looked at my phone and saw the mock title 'Valentine's Day Ass Beater.' Immediately, I put on headphones and listened. Why hadn't I heard this yet? It just got me so excited to start writing."

He continues, "We were staying with a friend that night and I opted to sleep in the van so I could listen to this song over and over. I pretty much wrote all the vocals for it that night and not much of it changed. I think sometimes we might think that we’ve spent so much time on something that we have to continue on the same path. Behind the music, I believe that changing your mind is freeing and we should be prepared and excited to do it anytime we want. Changing my mind is one of my favorite super powers. 24 hours and a new beginning!"

Norma Jean - rounded out by Grayson Stewart [lead guitar], Clay Crenshaw [guitar/bass], Matt Marquez [drums], and Michael Palmquist [guitar/bass] - plunges into unparalleled emotional depths, as if their very existence depended upon the catharsis these 13 tracks promised.

"This record was really about banding together," observes Brandan. "It embodies the camaraderie of our brotherhood in Norma Jean. At the time, we needed something to do, and we wrote these songs for our own souls. The record was necessary to keep me alive in a very literal sense. It's a deeper place."

Tracklisting:

"1994"

"Call For The Blood"

"Spearmint Revolt"

"Memorial Hoard"

"Aria Obscura"

"Any%"

"Parallella"

"W W A V V E"

"A Killing Word"

"Penny Margs"

"el-roi"

"Sleep Explosion"

"Heartache"

"Call For The Blood" video:

(Photo - Rachel Putman)