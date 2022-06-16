NORMA JEAN's Deathrattle Sing For Me Album To Arrive In August; "Call For The Blood" Music Video Posted

Norma Jean have announced their new album, Deathrattle Sing For Me. It arrives on August 12 via Solid State Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for the first single "Call For The Blood", which boasts unique, digital-sounding guitars. Watch below.

"Accept that everything is a draft," says Cory Brandan about the song. "It helps to get it done. We banded together to make this record and to me, this song is the rallying cry. Composed by my brother, [co-producer] Matthew [Putman], this song was written around a single idea, altered heavily in post, and then mimicked by us. The studio and post-production elements acted as an instrument. The experimentation and the process behind this track was a major point of inspiration for many other things we ended up doing throughout Death Rattle Sing For Me. I feel like Matthew wrote this song with my voice in mind and I wanted to do something very unique over it. Dangerous rock 'n' roll! Blast it!"

Matthew Putman echoes the sentiment, saying, "'CFTB' was one of the first songs where I felt like we were establishing a personality for the album. Even though it was constructed in the studio from manipulated ideas we captured during a 'riff vomiting' session with Grayson, it still has a very raw, live energy. The samples were all chosen in a very deliberate way for how they colored the story behind the song (rebellious unity). There is nothing random about 'CFTB'; every sound has meaning. This is one of my all-time favorite vocal performance from Cory, where he proves once again why he's one of the best of his generation."

Norma Jean invite an intense level of intimacy on Deathrattle Sing For Me, their ninth full-length.

The group - rounded out by Grayson Stewart [lead guitar], Clay Crenshaw [guitar/bass], Matt Marquez [drums], and Michael Palmquist [guitar/bass] - plunges into unparalleled emotional depths, as if their very existence depended upon the catharsis these 13 tracks promised.

"This record was really about banding together," observes Brandan. "It embodies the camaraderie of our brotherhood in Norma Jean. At the time, we needed something to do, and we wrote these songs for our own souls. The record was necessary to keep me alive in a very literal sense. It's a deeper place."

Tracklisting:

"1994"

"Call For The Blood"

"Spearmint Revolt"

"Memorial Hoard"

"Aria Obscura"

"Any%"

"Parallella"

"W W A V V E"

"A Killing Word"

"Penny Margs"

"el-roi"

"Sleep Explosion"

"Heartache"

"Call For The Blood" video:

(Photo - Rachel Putman)