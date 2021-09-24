NORTHTALE Release New Single “Only Human”; Preorders For Eternal Flame Live

In August 2019, power metal newcomers Northtale released their successful first album Welcome To Paradise. After their debut show at Sabaton Open Air in Sweden followed by shows in Japan, the band underwent a lineup change and after months of auditions, the new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose from Sao Paolo, Brazil was chosen.

Now, after releasing several re-recorded songs from Welcome To Paradise with Guilherme on vocals, the band finally announces their new album, Eternal Flame, which is set to be released on November 12 via Nuclear Blast. Produced by Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic), the album features 12 brand new tracks and a whole range of new influences, from thrash metal, classical citations, and Brazilian traditional music, all fused into Northtale's own brand of melodic power metal.

Today, the band unveil the first single "'Only Human" - a fast-paced, anthemic tune that comes with a lyric video.

Guitarist Bill Hudson comments: "The time has come! After almost two years of hard work, a lineup change, and a global pandemic, we’re very happy to tell you we’re releasing our new album, Eternal Flame.

“Our friends at Nuclear Blast have picked 'Only Human' as the first single. A short, straight-to-the-point Power Metal track packed with every element that makes up our music. Sonically, it’ll sound very familiar to the fans. Lyrically, it talks about the moment we’re living in, where power structures are starting to crumble and people are rising up to what they believe in, in search of evolution. But we also make mistakes, and that’s exactly what makes us human. We learn by trial and error and become wiser that way. I know it sounds cliché, but this album is very superior to our debut. Also, I got some of my amazing friends to guest on it! I simply cannot wait to hear everyone’s reaction.

“For now, enjoy 'Only Human' and we're looking forward to meeting everyone this winter in Europe with Unleash The Archers and Striker."

Eternal Flame features guest appearances from legendary icon Kai Hansen (Helloween/Gamma Ray), his son Tim Kanoa Hansen (Induction), Jonas Heidgert (Dragonland), and Mary Zimmer (Helion Prime). The album artwork was created by Gustavo Sazes (Machine Head, Amaranthe, Kamelot) Find preorders here.

Tracklisting:

“Only Human”

“Wings Of Salvation”

“Future Calls” (feat. Tim and Kai Hansen)

“The Land Of Mystic Rites”

“Midnight Bells”

“Eternal Flame”

“In The Name Of God”

“Ride The Storm”

“King Of Your Illusion”

“Judas Be My Guide” (Iron Maiden cover feat. Jonas Heidgert)

“Nature’s Revenge”

“Ivy (Outro)”

“Only Human” lyric video: