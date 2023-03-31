Norway's AVKRVST Reveal Debut Album Details; "The Pale Moon" Music Video Streaming

Norwegian progressive rock group, Avkrvst, are pleased to reveal details on their debut album, The Approbation, set to be released on June 16. The album cover and tracklisting can be seen below.

The band are also pleased to share the new video for the album’s first single, “The Pale Moon” which you can find below.

The band had this to say about the video: “The video for 'The Pale Moon' is portraying a lonesome soul and his daily chores on a cabin far away from civilization - on his journey towards the end of life. All faith and hope is gone and the character is starting to lose his mind. Is he alone? Is there someone else present? Or is it just his mind playing games?"

At the young age of 7 years old, Martin Utby and Simon Bergseth made a pact that they would form a band when they got older. Now, 22 years later they’ve done just that. An album is ready - 55 minutes of music inspired by everything they grew up listening to - everything from Mew, Anekdoten and Porcupine Tree to Opeth, Neal Morse and King Crimson.

All the music has been written at a small cabin, deep into the Norwegian forests (Alvdal, Nor- way). Simon (composer, guitars, bass and vocals) and Martin (composer, drummer and synths) have later been joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keys, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keys.

The cover artwork for The Approbation was created by Berlin-based artist and illustrator Eliran Kantor, who is well-known for his intriguing cover creations for metal bands.

Tracklisting:

"Østerdalen"

"The Pale Moon"

"Isolation"

"The Great White River"

"Arcane Clouds"

"Anodyne"

"The Approbation"

(Photo - Kristian Rangnes)