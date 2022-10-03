Norway's IN THE WOODS... Return With New Album In November; Details Revealed

Norwegian metal icons In The Woods... have signed with Soulseller Records and will release new album, Diversum, on November 25th. The album will be available on digital, CD, and various limited edition vinyl formats.

The album's first single, as well as pre-orders, will be available on October 6th.

In The Woods... return with a brand new studio album of avant-garde, progressive black rock and metal managing to deliver another epic masterpiece following untrodden paths and pagan tongue. With the band's new label, Soulseller Records, and new vocalist Bernt Fjellestad, the sails are set out to reach new heights.

In The Woods… set out on this journey a long time ago, and is with Diversum once again true to the spirit that is In The Woods… with changes, with difference, with diversity. The result is all that In The Woods… has been, and what the band will be, captured in the absolute unique album that is Diversum.

Tracklist:

"The Coward's Way"

"Moments"

"We Sinful Converge"

"The Malevolent God"

"A Wonderful Crisis"

"Humanity"

"Master of None"

"Your Dark"

Line-Up:

Anders Kobro - Drums

Bernt Sørensen - Rhythm & lead guitars

Nils Olav Drivdal - Bass, keyboards

Bernt Fjellestad - Vocals

Kåre André Sletteberg - Rhythm & lead guitars, acoustic guitars, keyboards

Alf Erik Sørensen - Session keyboards

Photo by Runar Haugeland