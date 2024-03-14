Norway's RENDEZVOUS POINT Return With Their First New Single In 5 Years; "Don't Look Up" Music Video Streaming

Norwegian progressive metal masters, Rendezvous Point, return with their first new single in five years, "Don't Look Up".

Fuelled by their collective love for hard-hitting, in-your-face music that seamlessly blends punchy rhythms with soaring melodies and atmospheric undertones, the five-piece around Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, keyboardist Nicolay Tangen Svennæs (Ihsahn, Bernhoft, Emilie Nicolas), singer Geirmund Hansen, guitarist Petter Hallaråker and bass player Gunn-Hilde Erstad, embarked on a journey of creating music that was meant to explore the limits of progressive metal and traverse into uncharted territory. With each member bringing their unique talents and perspectives to the table, the band promises to push the boundaries of their artistry even further, inviting listeners to join them on the journey.

Singer Geirmund Hansen comments on the track: "Regardless of all the warning signs around us, humankind continues to destroy earth’s resources. It feels like we don’t care about tomorrow as long as our decisions benefit today. 'Don‘t Look Up' is also a story about how our longing for personal glory can destroy our relations to others and the outside world."

Watch the official video for "Don't Look Up" below. Stream the track here.

Commenting on the video for "Don't Look Up," the band had this to say: "The music video for 'Don’t Look Up' is a satirical take on the screen addiction in today’s society. One can also interpret the theme in a wider sense pointing out that we often have difficulties seeing the bigger picture when we focus only on what is right in front of us. What happens to our identity when an objective truth no longer exists? A big part of the video is shot on the location where Edvard Munch took the inspiration for his painting ‘The Scream’."

Rendezvous Point is:

Geirmund Hansen - Vocals

Baard Kolstad - Drums

Nicolay Tangen Svennæs - Keyboards

Petter Hallaråker - Guitar

Gunn-Hilde Erstad - Bass

(Photo - Jonathan Vivaas Kise)