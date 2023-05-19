Norway's SHINING Release New Single "Us Against The World"; Music Video

Get ready to rock out with Norwegian band Shining’s latest single, "Us Against The World". This track perfectly captures the band’s rebellious spirit and their refusal to dwell on the past.

Shining has never been afraid to shake things up and challenge the norm. With hits like “Blackjazz Rebels,” “IDGAF,” and “KMA (Kiss My Ass)”, the band of rebels has made it clear that rebelliousness forever runs in their blood.

Shining’s Jørgen Munkeby comments: “I have always been a contrarian! Whenever I’m in a room where everyone’s dressed in black, I want to dress in pink. When everyone does the same, I want to do the opposite. Being this way has definitely shaped my music throughout my whole career. It’s always felt like a fight against the rest of the world. And this song is about just that. It sums up what drives me.”

Stream the song here, and watch the video below.

Shining debuted as an acoustic jazz quartet in 2001, but it wasn't long before they stunned their audience by going electric. Their album Blackjazz, released in 2010, combined free jazz with blackened industrial metal to create a brand new Frankenstein’s Monster that grabbed the world by its throat. Their album Animal was another surprise, churning out one monster rock hit after another. The single “Animal” alone has over 11 million streams on Spotify, and the album increased the band’s monthly listeners by tenfold.

In "Us Against The World", Munkeby sings about marching to the beat of their own drum and revolving around their own sun. Failure isn't an option, and the universe is upside down. It's a declaration of rebellion against conformity and an invitation to join them in breaking down boundaries and shaking up tradition.

Shining's new single proves that they have no intention of abandoning their rebellious nature. If you're ready to challenge the status quo and fight against the norm, then Shining is the band for you. So turn up the volume and join Shining in their fight to stay rebels till the end!

Shining are:

Jørgen Munkeby: Vocals, guitars, bass, saxophone, synths, programming

Ole Vistnes: Background vocals, guitars, bass, synths, programming

Simen Sandnes: Drums

Stig Espen Hundsnes: Trumpet

(Photo - Andy Ford)