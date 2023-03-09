Norway's THIS MEANS WAR To Release Debut Album This Month; Title Track "Omnivore Doctrine" Streaming

Out of the ashes of the Norwegian thrash band Fallen Saint, This Means War has been given birth. Birger Steneby (ex-NoPlaceToHide) and Børre Jul-Larsen started trading riffs in 2020, and they quickly rediscovered the old magic with a new sense of modern brutality. Their aggressive take on thrash metal, with unholy doses of death metal and even some black metal.

The vocal and lyrics duties are shared between Geir Ingemar Henriksen (Kill-Tech) and Bjørnar Kristiansen (Dwaal), which add another layer of violence. A lyrical output with a black heart, that speaks of man's total depravity, either political or the more insane kind.

Omnivore Doctrine will be released via Gymnocal Industries on March 29th.

"Outcast"

"Hunger"

"Worms Chooses Violence"

"Deceit"

"Omnivore Doctrine"

"She is in the Water"

"Chaos & Sickness"

"Crawlspace Necropolis"

Photo by Christian Roth Christensen