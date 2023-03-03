Norway’s AVKRVST Release Debut Single “The Pale Moon”

Norwegian progressive rock group Avkrvst have announced their debut single “The Pale Moon”, the first release of the band since its formation. “The Pale Moon” is the first single of Avkrvst’s upcoming debut album, which will be out this year via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. More information will be revealed on March 31.

The first single from the album “The Pale Moon” is now available on all digital platforms.

Vocalist Simon Bergseth had this to say about the track: “Besides being the opening track of our forthcoming debut album, it is a piece of music that contains some of the albums sonics in general. ‘The Pale Moon’ is the beginning of something greater and gives the listener a glimpse of what’s to come.”

The cover artwork for “The Pale Moon” was created by Berlin-based artist and illustrator Eliran Kantor, who is well-known for his intriguing cover creations for metal bands.

Earlier this year the band shared a teaser video of them working in the studio.

At the young age of 7 years old, Martin Utby and Simon Bergseth made a pact that they would form a band when they got older. Now, 22 years later they’ve done just that. An album is ready - 55 minutes of music inspired by everything they grew up listening to - everything from Mew, Anekdoten and Porcupine Tree to Opeth, Neal Morse and King Crimson.

All the music has been written at a small cabin, deep into the Norwegian forests (Alvdal, Nor- way). Simon (composer, guitars, bass and vocals) and Martin (composer, drummer and synths) have later been joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keys, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keys.

(Photo – Kristian Rangnes)