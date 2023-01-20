Norway’s TONIC BREED Shares “Fuel The Fire” Music Video Feat. MEGADETH’s DIRK VERBEUREN

Norwegian one-man thrash Tonic Breed's is unleashing the latest music video for the opening title track off the latest EP Fuel The Fire. The video features guests Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) and Bernt Jansen (Artch/Wig Wam).

"Fuel The Fire: A song that repeats itself twice with two different endings, which correlates with the lyrics. A new start, let us say it like that. Fast, energic, and groovy. You get it all in this song with tons of riffs. The only Tonic Breed to include blast beats – Dirk Verbeuren is a beast on the drums!"

Tonic Breed was established in 2006 as a full-on thrash quartet that abruptly disbanded in 2019. With much thought by founding member Patrik K. Svendsen, he decided to take the reins to reinvent the band and keep its candle burning for its next release as part of its new chapter. The outcome is now a one-man thrash army led by Svendsen with support from metal friends to give metalheads raw, energetic hard-hitting thrash, with melodic and groovy elements.

Entitled Fuel The Fire, the four-track EP was recorded over 18 months with multiple sound engineers from different countries, along with guest musicians Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Bernt Jansen (Artch/Wig Wam), Björn Strid (Soilwork), Martin Skriubakken (Endezzma), and Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

"Being a full-piece band for 13 years, Tonic Breed gained tons of experience in the music scene. After the third and last split up in 2019, I decided to reinvent the band. I now operate alone as a songwriter, but with great company in my songs. I believe the EP will not disappoint the Tonic Breed fanbase. The starter songs are right up there in the alley they would expect." adds Patrik K. Svendsen.

Fuel The Fire is available on all digital platforms.