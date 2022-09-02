Norway’s TONIC BREED Takes Listeners For A “Little Fairy Tale” With “Blood Moon” Video

Norwegian one-man thrash Tonic Breed's latest music video is setting a "Blood Moon" in support of their latest EP Fuel The Fire unleashed this past July. The EP includes guest appearances from Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Bernt Jansen (Artch/Wig Wam), Björn Strid (Soilwork), Martin Skriubakken (Endezzma), and Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

"Paradoxically the most played Tonic Breed song to date, despite the musical contrast from earlier releases. This song is a more layback melodic piece that takes the listener for a little fairy tale," adds Tonic Breed's Patrik K. Svendsen.

Tonic Breed was established in 2006 as a full-on thrash quartet that abruptly disbanded in 2019. With much thought by founding member Patrik K. Svendsen, he decided to take the reins to reinvent the band and keep its candle burning for its next release as part of its new chapter. The outcome is now a one-man thrash army led by Svendsen with support from metal friends to give metalheads raw, energetic hard-hitting thrash, with melodic and groovy elements.

The four-track EP was recorded over 18 months with multiple sound engineers from different countries, along with various guest musicians. When asked what fans can expect from this next evolution of Tonic Breed, Patrik K. Svendsen answered:

"I believe the EP will not disappoint the Tonic Breed fanbase. The starter songs are right up there in the alley they would expect. However, some new elements here and there might cause disagreements. Blood Moon would be one of those. This melodic piece was a result of my experimental phase. One of four songs I recorded from that time, and Blood Moon was the only one making the cut. After listening to the release, I believe one impression the listeners will have is that there is a significant difference between the songs. For some, maybe too much. Personally, I like that kind of dynamics."

Fuel The Fire is available on all digital platforms.