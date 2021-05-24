Norway’s ZELBO Signs To Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of a new AOR band from Norway, Zelbo to the label for a multi-album deal. Musically the band plays an excellent and varied AOR style, which draws influences from the giants of the scene and adds a healthy dose of Scandinavian influences (especially DaVinci of course, but also Stage Dolls, Europe, and Treat).

"We are very excited to sign with a great record company like Frontiers Music,” says band mastermind Dag Selboskar. "We’re really proud to be a part of their AOR family”.

Zelbo was put together in 2018 by keyboard player Dag Selboskar (DaVinci, Street Legal) together with guitarist Ken Ingwersen (Wonderworld, Ken Hensley, ex-Street Legal). The two then completed the band's lineup with young rising vocal star Frode Vassel from Bergen, NO (who recently appeared on the TV show The Voice Norway) and the brilliant Sturla Nøstvik on drums.

The band is currently working on the post production of their debut album and the label tentatively plans to release it in the fall/winter of 2021.