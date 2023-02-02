Norwegian Power Trio KANAAN To Release Downpour Album In May; "Amazon" Single Streaming

Norway's Kanaan creates far-out, wondrous heavy music that synthesizes the singular stanchions of the Japanese psychedelic rock, German krautrock, and California desert rock movements into swathes of sound that straddle the line between the improvisational and the intentional. The award-winning trio will release its new LP, Downpour, on May 5 via Jansen Records. Pre-order here.

Downpour is the follow-up to Kanaan's 2021 LP, Earthbound, which landed the group a Norwegian Grammy award. Recorded at Athletic Sound studios (a-ha, Jaga Jazzist, Motorpsycho) and featuring artwork by designer Robin Gnista (Ty Segall, Cold Cave, Television), Downpour features seven smashing songs that will surely satisfy longtime fans and stagger first time listeners.

"Downpour, as an album, is a continuation of the ideas we explored on our last record, Earthbound, while feeling like maybe the most cohesive and nuanced album we’ve done," says the band. "We kept the heavy riffs, big, roomy drums, and fuzz-laden guitar solos, but 'Downpour' still feels a bit more psychedelic, a bit less doomy and more polychrome. We're really happy with it and are looking forward to sharing it!"

The first track released from Downpour is the soaring, six-minute "Amazon", which features a guest appearance from Norwegian guitar hero Hedvig Mollestad. Listen below.

"'Amazon' is quite possibly the most groovy track we’ve done," adds the group. "It's perfect for cruising down the highway with a trunk full of amps!"

Tracklisting:

"Black Time Fuzz"

"Amazon" (feat. Hedvig Mollestad)

"Downpour"

"Psunspot"

"Orbit"

"Solaris Pt. 1"

"Solaris Pt. 2"

Kanaan features guitarist Ask Vatn Strøm, drummer Ingvald André Vassbø, and bassist Eskild Myrvoll.

(Photo - Gonçalo Carvalho)