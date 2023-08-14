NOSPŪN Release Music Video For "Earwyrm"

Hailing from North Carolina's music scene, new progressive metal quartet, Nospūn, have released one of the year's most surprising albums. The band's debut, Opus, is a sonic journey that combines intricate melodies and powerful rhythms, creating something utterly breathtaking. Showcasing stellar musicianship and vocals, Nospūn have made the progressive metal world take notice.

Today, the band are pleased to share the video for the track "Earwyrm'. The band explain the single: "Every great concept album still needs a song that can stand on its own, even without the context of the rest of the album to support it. We wrote "Earwyrm" to fulfill that role on Opus. It's shorter than the more epic tracks and has lots of energy, but it still contains that grandiose vibe that the rest of the album has. Because of that, it was easily our first choice for a music video."

Watch the clip below.

The band had this to say about the response to the album so far: "The response we've received for Opus has been so affirming. When you work on an album for seven years, it becomes easy to lose the sense of whether people outside the band bubble will enjoy it, so it's a huge relief to see that they do. And it's just a great feeling to wake up every day and see someone new saying they just found our album and are loving it!"

Opus was recorded, mixed, and mastered by bassist Cole Millward at Giant Spoon Productions. Buy/stream here.

Tracklisting:

"The House At The End"

"Implosion Overture"

"The Death Of Simpson"

"Dance With Me!"

"Tougher Love"

"Earwyrm"

"...And Then There Was One"

"4D Printing"

"Within The Realm Of Possibility"

"Back, Yet Forward"

"The House At The Beginning"

"Earwyrm" video:

Nospūn are:

Phillip Rich - Vocals

James Nelson - Guitars

Cole Millward - Bass

Paul Wood - Drums