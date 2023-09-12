NOSPŪN Share Bass Playthrough Video For “Dance With Me”

New progressive metal quartet Nospūn have announced a performance at next year's heralded Prog Power USA festival. The band will open Day 2, on September 5, 2024 joining a stellar lineup which includes Dark Tranquility, Leprous, Twilight Force, Scar Symmetry, and Northtale.

The band had this to say: "We've been dreaming about playing ProgPower since we were teenagers, so it's almost surreal to have gotten the invite to play there next year! Not only that, but we get to share the stage with bands whose music we enjoy, so it really is a dream come true. It may be a year away, but we're already mentally preparing and getting psyched up to perform music from Opus for a dedicated crowd of prog noggins!"

To celebrate the announcement, the band are also sharing a new play-through video for the track "Dance With Me" featuring bassist Cole Millward.

Hailing from North Carolina's music scene, Nospūn recently released their stunning debut album, Opus, a sonic journey that combines intricate melodies and powerful rhythms, creating something utterly breathtaking.

Opus was recorded, mixed, and mastered by bassist Cole Millward at Giant Spoon Productions. Buy/stream here.

"Earwyrm" video:

Nospūn are:

Phillip Rich - Vocals

James Nelson - Guitars

Cole Millward - Bass

Paul Wood - Drums