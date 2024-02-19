Not A WEEZER Fan? You're Not Alone... Band Were Offered $10 Million To Stop Making Music; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"To the world, Weezer appears to be one of the most happy-go-lucky bands around. Just four nerdy musicians led by Rivers Cuomo rocking out with crunchy guitars and a touch of sweet pop perfection with music that was more fun than a carnival ride. However, that’s not how this band’s lead singer River Cuomo saw himself at all. He thought he was dark and brooding and troubled. So when everybody started laughing and calling his music hilarious, it was a punch to the gut. Dark, funny, whatever you want to call it, this band’s multi-platinum debut the Blue Album is a modern-day standard. It was so good, 15 plus albums later they have never replicated its success. With songs as perfect as 'Undone (The Sweater Song)', 'Buddy Holly', 'My Name Is Jonas', and 'Say It Ain’t So', this album was gold! So did they peak right out of the gate? Well, one zealous anti-fan said yes. Sick of so-called subpar albums, this hater offered to pay the band $10 million to go away for good. But was it enough money to break them up? It's a crazy story. Find out what happened... next on the Professor Of Rock."