NOTHING Announce Fall US Headline Tour & Share Tired Of Tomorrow 5 Year Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Pre-Orders

Nothing returns to the stage this fall announcing a US headline tour. The tour begins October 13 and ends November 14 with support from Frankie Rose. Tickets are on sale here, and a full itinerary is available below.

Tour dates:

October

13 - Cambridge MA - The Sinclair

14 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

17 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

19 - Detroit, MI - El Club

21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

23 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

30 - San Diego, CA - Cashbah

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

November

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

4 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

11 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Nothing are touring in support of their new album, The Great Dismal. Additionally, Nothing celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Tired Of Tomorrow full-length with a special deluxe LP. Limited LP features a flexi disc 7” with an exclusive unreleased demo and alternate ‘aged’ artwork. Pre-orders are available here and officially out November 5.

Nothing Is:

Domenic Palermo - Guitar/Vocals

Kyle Kimball - Drums

Aaron Heard - Bass

Doyle Martin - Guitar/Backup Vocals

(Photo - Ben Rayner)