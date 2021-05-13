NOTHING Announce Fall US Headline Tour & Share Tired Of Tomorrow 5 Year Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Pre-Orders
Nothing returns to the stage this fall announcing a US headline tour. The tour begins October 13 and ends November 14 with support from Frankie Rose. Tickets are on sale here, and a full itinerary is available below.
Tour dates:
October
13 - Cambridge MA - The Sinclair
14 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
17 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
23 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
24 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
30 - San Diego, CA - Cashbah
31 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
November
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
4 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
11 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
13 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Nothing are touring in support of their new album, The Great Dismal. Additionally, Nothing celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Tired Of Tomorrow full-length with a special deluxe LP. Limited LP features a flexi disc 7” with an exclusive unreleased demo and alternate ‘aged’ artwork. Pre-orders are available here and officially out November 5.
Nothing Is:
Domenic Palermo - Guitar/Vocals
Kyle Kimball - Drums
Aaron Heard - Bass
Doyle Martin - Guitar/Backup Vocals
(Photo - Ben Rayner)