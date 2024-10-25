NOTHING MORE Announce 10th Anniversary Edition Of Self-Titled Album; Band Shares New Remix Of Current Top 5 Single

Nothing More will celebrate their self-titled album’s 10-year anniversary with Nothing More - 10th Anniversary Edition via Endurance Music Group and Better Noise Music, due November 22. The anniversary edition will include the original album’s tracklisting along with bonus remixes and acoustic versions in refreshed packaging and artwork.

Pre-orders are available now on CD, 2LP (translucent orange variant) along with throwback merch in the bands official store here, and streaming and digital downloads here. View the trac listing for each option listed below.

The band have today (October 25) released a remixed version of their current Top 5 Billboard Mainstream Rock radio single, “Angel Song” featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, by Justin “JD” deBlieck (Motionless In White, Sevendust, Bad Wolves).

Stream “Angel Song” feat. David Draiman (JD Remix) across all digital platforms here. Listen below:

Nothing More’s tracklisting includes popular singles such as their #1 Mainstream Rock track "This Is the Time (Ballast)”, “Mr. MTV” (which peaked at #12), “Here’s To The Heartache” (peaking at #4), and the emotionally charged #3 charting hit “Jenny”—which sparked a viral global initiative with the #IKnowJenny campaign via the popular social networking site Tumblr. The campaign saw the band partner with mental health organizations including To Write Love on Her Arms, Young Minds, and The Jed Foundation to dissolve the stigma around emotional health issues and share their stories. Its impactful music video (see below) has received over 26 million views and it has garnered over 100 million streams globally.

Nothing More came out on June 24, 2014 via prominent independent rock label Eleven Seven Music, now Better Noise Music. It unleashed their soaring vocal melodies, meticulous atypical rhythmic structures, huge anthemic choruses, and lyrical content that embraced the art of storytelling. The album debuted at #33 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts while landing at #3 on US Hard Rock Albums, #8 on US Independent Albums, #11 on US Rock Albums, and #19 on US Digital Albums.

Nothing More – 10th Anniversary Edition Digital tracklisting:

"Ocean Floor"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)"

"Christ Copyright"

"Mr. MTV"

"First Punch"

"Gyre"

"The Matthew Effect"

"I'll Be OK"

"Here's to the Heartache"

"If I Were"

"Friendly Fire"

"Sex & Lies"

"Surface Flames"

"Take a Bullet"

"Jenny"

"God Went North"

"Pyre"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Remix **

"Jenny" Acoustic **

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Acoustic **

"Here's to the Heartache" Piano Version **

"Mr. MTV" Live On SiriuxXM **

Nothing More – 10th Anniversary Edition Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Ocean Floor"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)"

"Christ Copyright"

"Mr. MTV"

"First Punch" **

"Gyre"

Side B

"The Matthew Effect" **

"I'll Be OK"

"Here's to the Heartache" **

"If I Were" **

"Friendly Fire" **

Side C

"Sex & Lies" **

"Surface Flames"

"Take a Bullet"

"Jenny"

"God Went North"

Side D

"Pyre"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Remix **

"Jenny" Acoustic **

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Acoustic **

Nothing More – 10th Anniversary Edition CD tracklisting:

"Ocean Floor"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)"

"Christ Copyright"

"Mr. MTV"

"First Punch"

"Gyre"

"The Matthew Effect"

"I'll Be OK"

"Here's to the Heartache"

"If I Were"

"Friendly Fire"

"Sex & Lies"

"Surface Flames" **

"Take a Bullet" **

"Jenny"

"God Went North"

"Pyre"

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Remix **

"Jenny" Acoustic **

"This Is the Time (Ballast)" Acoustic **

** = New & Bonus Tracks

(Photo - Jody Domingue)